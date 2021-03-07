BlackRock Inc. Buys 160,057 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $163,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.00 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.