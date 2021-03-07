BlackRock Inc. Buys 255,913 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.62% of Navistar International worth $158,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

