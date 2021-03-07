BlackRock Inc. Buys 355,332 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.63% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $163,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.