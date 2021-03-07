BlackRock Inc. Buys 365,132 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.43% of NextGen Healthcare worth $164,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,446 shares of company stock worth $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.