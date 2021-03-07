BlackRock Inc. Buys 433,938 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.56% of Marten Transport worth $164,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

