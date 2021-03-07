BlackRock Inc. Buys 537,027 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of Phreesia worth $167,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 727,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Phreesia by 582.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PHR opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

