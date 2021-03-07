BlackRock Inc. Buys 62,304 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.61% of Safety Insurance Group worth $169,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

