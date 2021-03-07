BlackRock Inc. Buys 728,688 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.70% of G-III Apparel Group worth $168,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

