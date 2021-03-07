BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.30% of Great Western Bancorp worth $164,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 298,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.