BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,337 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 25.16% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $162,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.