BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $156,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

