BlackRock Inc. Has $152.06 Million Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.64% of Plantronics worth $152,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.