BlackRock Inc. Has $158.13 Million Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.71% of The GEO Group worth $158,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 579,261 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,381,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

