BlackRock Inc. Has $160.70 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.93% of Copa worth $160,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Copa by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 141.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the period.

CPA stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

