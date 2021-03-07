BlackRock Inc. Has $161.98 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $161,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 29.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Insiders sold 84,890 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

