BlackRock Inc. Has $162.49 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.80% of City worth $162,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Grace Capital acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in City by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

