BlackRock Inc. Has $164.82 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of HNI worth $164,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HNI by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 130,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 275,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HNI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

