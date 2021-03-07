BlackRock Inc. Has $170.30 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,732,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.82% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $170,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 260,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,468,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AU opened at $21.61 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

