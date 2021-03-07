BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.50% of Inter Parfums worth $162,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

