BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of WSFS Financial worth $168,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in WSFS Financial by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.