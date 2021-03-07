BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,691,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 180,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.26% of Murphy Oil worth $153,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

