BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.97% of AMC Networks worth $161,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

AMCX stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $74.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

