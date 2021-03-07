BlackRock Inc. Purchases 129,254 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.82% of bluebird bio worth $167,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 96.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BLUE opened at $28.68 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

