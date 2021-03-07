BlackRock Inc. Purchases 236,758 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.69% of Dril-Quip worth $163,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

