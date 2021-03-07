BlackRock Inc. Purchases 287,649 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.30% of Overstock.com worth $170,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 297.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

