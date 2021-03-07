BlackRock Inc. Purchases 782,284 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.59% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $163,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

