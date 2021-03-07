BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.54% of CryoLife worth $160,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRY. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 132,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,830. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.