BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.70% of Kura Oncology worth $161,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $15,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

KURA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

