BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.91% of SJW Group worth $156,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SJW Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.