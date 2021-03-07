BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,208,002 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.21% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $171,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

IEF opened at $114.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

