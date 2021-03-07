BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $152,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

