BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 653,172 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 62,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

