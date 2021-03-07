BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

