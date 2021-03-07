BLAST Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. BLAST has a market cap of $24,186.62 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,638,885 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

