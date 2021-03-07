Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0301

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $689,719.99 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

