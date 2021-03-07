Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Reaches $0.11 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $14,280.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

