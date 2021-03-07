BlockMesh Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,125.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 131.2% against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $26,125.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

