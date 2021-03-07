Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $4.02 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00007909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $45,433.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,552,599 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

