Blockpass Tops One Day Volume of $1,244.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1,244.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00791674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041898 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

