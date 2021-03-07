Blockport (BPT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00785346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Blockport Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

