BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $310,777.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

