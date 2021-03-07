Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $131,105.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00796120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

