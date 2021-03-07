Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $52,431.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $52,431.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

