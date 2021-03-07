Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00007226 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $138.64 million and $211,761.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00469370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00076721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00081138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00461028 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

