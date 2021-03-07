Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.93 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $110,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. Natixis bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

