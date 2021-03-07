BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

SUI stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,572. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $170.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

