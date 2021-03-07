BOLT Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $6.65 million and $85,119.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00793829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042138 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

