BOMB Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $737,318.64 and $184,806.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,833.48 or 1.00225739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,608 coins and its circulating supply is 911,820 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.