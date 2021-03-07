Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $912,772.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00471312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00077334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00081293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00457327 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

