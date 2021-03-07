BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $738,931.98

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $738,931.98 and $26,952.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00791404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00042231 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

